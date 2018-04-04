50 Years Ago Today — Apollo 6, second unmanned test flight of Saturn V

Saturn V flies into the skies during the launch of Apollo 6, the second unmanned test flight of the Saturn V rocket, 50 years ago today.

NASA caption: “The five F-1 engines of the huge Apollo/Saturn V space vehicle’s first (S-IC) stage leave a gigantic trail of flame in the sky above the Kennedy Space Center seconds after liftoff. The launch of the Apollo 6 (Spacecraft 020/Saturn 502) unmanned space mission occurred at 07:00:01.5 (EST), April 4, 1968. This view of the Apollo 6 launch was taken from a chase plane.”