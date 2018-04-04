Flight Journal Veterans day 900x250
50 Years Ago Today — Apollo 6, second unmanned test flight of Saturn V

Gerry Yarrish
SATURN V, APOLLO 6 (AS-502) LAUNCH FROM CAPE. PAD 39A. REF: 116-KSC-68PC-59

Saturn V flies into the skies during the launch of Apollo 6, the second unmanned test flight of the Saturn V rocket, 50 years ago today.

NASA caption: “The five F-1 engines of the huge Apollo/Saturn V space vehicle’s first (S-IC) stage leave a gigantic trail of flame in the sky above the Kennedy Space Center seconds after liftoff. The launch of the Apollo 6 (Spacecraft 020/Saturn 502) unmanned space mission occurred at 07:00:01.5 (EST), April 4, 1968. This view of the Apollo 6 launch was taken from a chase plane.”

Updated: April 4, 2018 — 1:12 PM
