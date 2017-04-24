Log In

April 24, On this Day in Aviation History

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News
Comments
1917 (France) — Lt. Col. William “Billy” Mitchell becomes the first United States Army officer to fly over German lines.

800px-Billy_Mitchell

1946 (USSR) — First flights of the first Soviet designed and built jet aircraft, MiG-9 and Yak-15, are made. A member of the company test team for the Yak-15, Olga Yamschikova, is probably the first woman to fly a turbojet-powered aircraft when she flies in 1947.

yakovlev_yak15

Yak 15 above, MiG 9 below.mig9

1946 (USA) — Winged Cargo Inc. opens an unusual freight service in which goods are carried in a Waco CG-4A glider towed by a Douglas DC-3.

CG4A

1948 (West Germany) The Berlin airlift begins to relieve the surrounded city.

BerlinAirlift

1980 (Iran) – Operation Eagle Claw (A.K.A. Operation Rice Bowl) was a United States Armed Forces operation ordered by U.S. President Jimmy Carter, attempts to end the Iran hostage crisis by rescuing 52 embassy staff held captive at the Embassy of the United States in Tehran. The attempt fails when a rescue plane collides with a helicopter in the Iranian desert.

Desert_One_April_1980

Updated: April 24, 2017 — 5:18 PM

