1001 Aviation Facts — Become an Aviation Trivia King!

If you are looking for the ultimate source for Aviation trivia, look no further, this book from Specialty Press and edited by Mike Maehart is filled with little-known yet very important aircraft facts from the works of many talented experts in their fields including, John K. Lewis, Craig Kodera, Nick Veronico, Jim Keeshen, Hank Caruso, Mark frankel and Jon Proctor.

1001 Aviation Facts is a must read for anyone wanting to be a king of aviation trivia. It provides an insightful and in-depth look at aviation history.

Watch out for the next issue of Flight Journal to read our 1001 Aviation Facts review, as well as others in the Review Runway section.

Pages: 336

Price: $24.95

Size: 6 X 9 (inches)

Format: Paperback

Illustrations: 134 b/w and color

Publisher: Specialty Press

ISBN: 9781580072441

Product Code: SP244