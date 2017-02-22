From the Air Age Archives — Focke-Wulf Fw 190 Würger (Shrike)

More commonly referred to as the Butcher Bird by pilots that went up against this fierce fighter, the Fw 190 was a German single-seat, single-engine aircraft designed by Kurt Tank in the late 1930s. Widely used during WW2 along with its Luftwaffe counterpart, the Messerschmitt Bf 109, the Fw 190 became the backbone of the German Jagdwaffe (Fighter Force).

The Fw 190 was well-liked by its pilots and some of the Luftwaffe’s most successful aces earned many of their kills while flying the Butcher Bird, including Otto Kittel, Walter Nowotny and Erich Rudorffer.

Specifications

Crew: 1

Wingspan: 34 ft., 5 in.

Length: 29 ft., 5 in.

Empty weight: 7,060 lb.

Loaded weight: 9,735 lb.

Max. takeoff weight: 10,800 lb.

Powerplant: BMW 801 D-2 radial engine (1,677HP)

Photo from the RAF British-Combine