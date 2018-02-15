Video: Japanese Zero Starts Up

This is a startup and short flight exhibiting absolutely the rarest of all the flyable warbirds in existence today: the Japanese A6M5 Zero! This is the example owned and flown by the Planes of Fame Museum in Chino, California, USA. It is the ONLY example of a WWII Japanese aircraft flying in the world today with It’s ORIGINAL engine, the Sakae 31, 14-cylinder radial. A totally unique, rare and historical sound!

Certainly, this aircraft does not have the intimidating, thundering sound of the Pratt & Whitney R-2800 or Rolls-Royce Merlin engines of it’s American and British contemporaries, but it is truly a rare piece of WWII history that we are all privileged to hear today