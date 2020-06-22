In 2013, divers recovered the remains of a German Dornier 17 bomber, which had lain underwater since it was shot down during the Battle of Britain in August 1940. This extremely rare aircraft is now being conserved at the RAF Museum in Cosford, United Kingdom. The National WWII Museum, meanwhile, displays a restored SBD-3 Dauntless dive bomber recovered by the US Navy from underwater in Lake Michigan, where it had lain since 1944. Join the RAF Museum’s Ian Thirsk and Darren Priday as they discuss with the Museum’s Seth Paridon and Ed Lengel, PhD, the challenges and excitement of recovering and preserving these historic warbirds.
WW II Restorations [VIDEO]
