WW II Heritage Days: May 2-3, 2020

The National WWII History Museum from New Orleans and the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force from Savannah, Georgia, will join the 17th annual World War II Heritage Days at the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Dixie Wing Warbird Museum in Peachtree City, Georgia, May 2-3, 2020. Together with the Atlanta History Center and the Kennesaw State University Museum of History and Holocaust Education, this will be a record number of aviation and World War II history museums at WWII Heritage Days.

The entire weekend will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory in World War II with new events such as a Heroes Parade and a commemorative wall where families can highlight heroes of the Greatest Generation. The Dixie Wing hosted 78 World War II veterans at WWII Heritage Days in 2019, and efforts are underway to bring as many as possible in 2020.

“This will be a rare opportunity to honor and thank our living World War II veterans, as well as remember those who have passed,” said Dixie Wing Leader Jim Buckley. “their numbers are dwindling rapidly, and WWII Heritage Days is a great opportunity to show them our gratitude. The mission of WWII Heritage Days is to celebrate the 1940s, salute the Greatest Generation, and inspire all ages to preserve the legacy of America’s veterans.”

WWII Heritage Days is the largest World War II-theme event in the state of Georgia, bringing together historic aircraft, dozens of vintage military vehicles, antique cars, educational displays and demonstrations. More than 500 volunteers helped create the 1940s atmosphere, supported by WWII Heritage Days sponsors the Peachtree City Convention & Visitors Bureau and Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field.

On Saturday evening, the romance and glamour of the Big Band Era will return with a “Victory Dance”, a 1940s-theme hangar dance featuring a live 20-piece swing band. The evening is set in the Dixie Wing Warbird Museum, decorated to recreate the ambiance of the period and honor our nation’s veterans. The dance has become a regional tradition, selling out for the last six years. For more information about WWII Heritage Days, please visit www.wwiidays.org.