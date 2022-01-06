Win the Ultimate WW II Fighter Experience!

Imagine soaring high over the iconic White Cliffs of Dover at the controls of a Supermarine Spitfire, just like the heroic pilots defending England during the harrowing days of the Battle of Britain in 1940. Or crossing the expanse of the English Channel in your P-40 Warhawk, returning from ground attack missions in occupied France. Then, fly in the Cadillac of all fighters – the legendary P-51D Mustang. You’ll experience all three if you are the winner of the Ultimate World War II Fighter Experience Sweepstakes supporting the American Heritage Museum of Stow, Massachusetts! Sweepstakes drawing will be held July 29, 2022.

The winner of the Ultimate WW II Fighter Experience Sweepstakes will travel to London, England and will report to the Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar just outside the city. This famous airfield was one of the fighter bases where RAF pilots flew from, defending their island nation during the Battle of Britain and the Blitz in the summer of 1940. The winner will be paired with experienced flight instructors to get familiar with three rare dual-seat fighters of WW II: the P-51D Mustang, the Supermarine Spitfire TR.9, and the Curtiss TP-40N Warhawk, before taking to the skies in each one! Flying even one of these incredible aircraft is unique, but flying in all three is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Soar over the countryside of Kent and streak through the skies over the English Channel where German and British pilots fought aerial duels over eighty years ago.

The Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar features the world’s largest collection of operating Spitfires, and is one of the most experienced operators of World War II fighters in Europe. While in the United Kingdom you have the opportunity to visit several other amazing aviation and history museums including the Imperial War Museum in Duxford, the Tank Museum in Dorset and the RAF Museum in Hendon. This is the only sweepstakes opportunity like this in the world!

The WW II Fighter Experience Sweepstakes is a fundraiser for the American Heritage Museum in Hudson, Massachusetts, a 501c3 non-profit educational museum operated by Collings Foundation, Inc. All proceeds will be used to support the Museum’s educational programs and continued growth. The winner of this one and only fighter flight package will also receive a $2,000 travel allowance.

“The American Heritage Museum is an amazing place. A true national treasure.” says Director Hunter Chaney. At the American Heritage Museum, you explore America’s conflicts, beginning with the Revolutionary War to today. You’ll discover, and interact with, our heritage through the History, the national effort developing new technologies of warfare, and the human impact of America’s fight to preserve the freedom we all hold dear.

The American Heritage Museum is housed in a 65,000 + square foot building located at the Collings Foundation’s headquarters in Stow, Massachusetts. The concept of the American Heritage Museum began when the Foundation was selected to receive the massive collection of tanks, armored vehicles, and military artifacts from the family of Jacques M. Littlefield in 2013.

Receiving this historically important and extensive collection was a tremendous honor for the Collings Foundation. Exhibiting these artifacts in the most meaningful way possible is our goal. We designed the American Heritage Museum to fully engage people in understanding our turbulent past. In this remarkable place, American history will be explored, studied and most of all, remembered. Through educational interpretation, and a chronologically arranged series of dioramas and exhibits, the American Heritage Museum brings the history of our veterans to life.

The American Heritage Museum opened in 2019, right at the time the pandemic started to take hold. Operating a museum that has so many rare and operational artifacts can be a challenge in normal times. The pandemic has hit us hard. As soon as this new museum opened, we had to close through most of 2020 and felt COVID’s lasting effects through 2021.

With the Collings Foundation’s and American Heritage Museum’s love of historic aircraft, we felt there was no better way to raise funds and awareness for the museum than by offering the Ultimate WWII Fighter Experience Sweepstakes. The winner of this sweepstakes will be able to fly in the very rare two-seat TR.9 Spitfire, P-51D Mustang and TP-40N Warhawk out of the Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar just outside of London, England. This will be an amazing experience flying these fighters out of such an important fighter base from WWII! Imagine flying through the skies over the English Channel where the Germans and British pilots fought aerial duels during the Battle of Britain. This is the only sweepstakes like this in the world. The winner will also get an additional $2,000 allowance for travel and expenses.

By entering the Ultimate WWII Fighter Sweepstakes, you are supporting an extraordinary museum. Funds raised by the sweepstakes will go to operations, ongoing maintenance, and education programs. The American Heritage Museum and Collings Foundation are 501c3 educational non-profits.