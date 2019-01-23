Flight Journal Bookshelf 900x250
Video: Five Thirty Five Trailer

Next to a screaming engine, inside a cockpit that reaches 140-degrees Fahrenheit, Steve Hinton is on a mission to reach the fastest speed ever accomplished in a propeller-driven, piston-engine aircraft. In our latest film, “Five Thirty Five,” join Steve and his aviation-obsessed family on their journey to break a world record—again. The full film premiers today, January 23.

Updated: January 23, 2019 — 4:09 PM
