Next to a screaming engine, inside a cockpit that reaches 140-degrees Fahrenheit, Steve Hinton is on a mission to reach the fastest speed ever accomplished in a propeller-driven, piston-engine aircraft. In our latest film, “Five Thirty Five,” join Steve and his aviation-obsessed family on their journey to break a world record—again. The full film premiers today, January 23.
Video: Five Thirty Five Trailer
