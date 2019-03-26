Update: B-29 “Doc” Ride flights

The beautifully restored B-29 Doc Superfortress continues to be an airshow superstar and the first B-29 Doc ride dates for 2019 will be in Wichita at the new B-29 Doc Hangar and Education Center this spring. The B-29 Doc Flight Experience ride program will kick off the 2019 flying season two weekends in April:

Saturday, April 13: 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, April 14: 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 27: 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, April 28, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Each B-29 Doc Flight Experience will last approximately 90 minutes and include a 30-minute ride. Prior to takeoff, passengers will experience a crew briefing and learn more about the history of the B-29 and the role it played in U.S. history. Passengers will also get to hear and see the sights and sounds of engine starts and run-ups prior to takeoff.

Aero Media Group’s Scott Slocum shot this fantastic video of Doc.



“The B-29 Doc Flight Experience provides a unique perspective into what it was like for our nation’s war heroes to fly in a B-29 Superfortress to protect freedom during one of our nation’s greatest challenges,” said Josh Wells, general manager and executive director, B-29 Doc’s Friends. “Passengers will experience the sights and sounds of the B-29 that only a few have ever been able to experience. A ride on Doc will change your perspective on aviation and the heroes of World War II.”

Additional dates will soon be added for the B-29 Doc Flight Experience, including more ride weekends in Wichita and at other airshows throughout the remainder of the flying season.

To book a flight or receive more information about the B-29 Doc Flight Experience, visit www.B29Doc.com/rides.