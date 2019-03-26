Kissimee Flight Journal 900x250
Update: B-29 “Doc” Ride flights

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, Video Posts
5 Comments
The beautifully restored B-29 Doc Superfortress continues to be an airshow superstar and the first B-29 Doc ride dates for 2019 will be in Wichita at the new B-29 Doc Hangar and Education Center this spring. The B-29 Doc Flight Experience ride program will kick off the 2019 flying season two weekends in April:

Saturday, April 13: 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, April 14: 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 27: 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, April 28, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Each B-29 Doc Flight Experience will last approximately 90 minutes and include a 30-minute ride. Prior to takeoff, passengers will experience a crew briefing and learn more about the history of the B-29 and the role it played in U.S. history. Passengers will also get to hear and see the sights and sounds of engine starts and run-ups prior to takeoff.

Aero Media Group’s Scott Slocum shot this fantastic video of Doc.

“The B-29 Doc Flight Experience provides a unique perspective into what it was like for our nation’s war heroes to fly in a B-29 Superfortress to protect freedom during one of our nation’s greatest challenges,” said Josh Wells, general manager and executive director, B-29 Doc’s Friends. “Passengers will experience the sights and sounds of the B-29 that only a few have ever been able to experience. A ride on Doc will change your perspective on aviation and the heroes of World War II.”

Additional dates will soon be added for the B-29 Doc Flight Experience, including more ride weekends in Wichita and at other airshows throughout the remainder of the flying season.

To book a flight or receive more information about the B-29 Doc Flight Experience, visit www.B29Doc.com/rides.

Updated: March 20, 2019 — 10:45 AM
5 Comments

  1. Dave Miller

    fantastic a really beautiful aircraft I really do appreciate the work and effort that it must have took to bring this piece of history to life I would to see it someday and will be looking for it in our area thanks for all your hard work

  2. Frank Raggle

    Beautiful AC! Excellent choice of time of day and altitude; love the lane Doc carves through the cloud!

  3. Larry masten

    Outstanding video of a fantastic aircraft brought back to life. It’s throbbing round-engines takes me back to a time long ago. Can close my eyes and smell the engine oil; the stack fires on engine start and that deep throb ringing in my head from the engines. A time when real airplanes had propellers!

    Thanks to the people who helped breath life into “DOC”.

  4. RALPH JONES

    THOSE ENGINE’S LOOK AND SOUND LIKE R-4360 ENGINE ON B-50 B-29 HAD R-3350’S

  5. Gary Sample

    Just beautiful!!

