Update: B-29 “Doc” Ride flights

The beautifully restored B-29 Doc Superfortress continues to be an airshow superstar and the first B-29 Doc ride dates for 2019 will be in Wichita at the new B-29 Doc Hangar and Education Center this spring. The B-29 Doc Flight Experience ride program will kick off the 2019 flying season two weekends in April:
Saturday, April 13: 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, April 14: 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, April 27: 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, April 28, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Each B-29 Doc Flight Experience will last approximately 90 minutes and include a 30-minute ride. Prior to takeoff, passengers will experience a crew briefing and learn more about the history of the B-29 and the role it played in U.S. history. Passengers will also get to hear and see the sights and sounds of engine starts and run-ups prior to takeoff.
Aero Media Group’s Scott Slocum shot this fantastic video of Doc.
“The B-29 Doc Flight Experience provides a unique perspective into what it was like for our nation’s war heroes to fly in a B-29 Superfortress to protect freedom during one of our nation’s greatest challenges,” said Josh Wells, general manager and executive director, B-29 Doc’s Friends. “Passengers will experience the sights and sounds of the B-29 that only a few have ever been able to experience. A ride on Doc will change your perspective on aviation and the heroes of World War II.”
Additional dates will soon be added for the B-29 Doc Flight Experience, including more ride weekends in Wichita and at other airshows throughout the remainder of the flying season.
To book a flight or receive more information about the B-29 Doc Flight Experience, visit www.B29Doc.com/rides.
fantastic a really beautiful aircraft I really do appreciate the work and effort that it must have took to bring this piece of history to life I would to see it someday and will be looking for it in our area thanks for all your hard work
Beautiful AC! Excellent choice of time of day and altitude; love the lane Doc carves through the cloud!
Outstanding video of a fantastic aircraft brought back to life. It’s throbbing round-engines takes me back to a time long ago. Can close my eyes and smell the engine oil; the stack fires on engine start and that deep throb ringing in my head from the engines. A time when real airplanes had propellers!
Thanks to the people who helped breath life into “DOC”.
THOSE ENGINE’S LOOK AND SOUND LIKE R-4360 ENGINE ON B-50 B-29 HAD R-3350’S
Just beautiful!!