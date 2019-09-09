Kissimee Flight Journal 900x250
Utility Warbird Cessna’s LC-126

Here’s a question for Flight Journal readers: How many are familiar with the Korean War–era Cessna LC-126? Let’s have a show of hands. Hmm. Not many.

If we rephrased that question as “How many are familiar with the Cessna 195?” we’d see lots of hands. This is interesting considering that they are the same airplane—sort of. The LC-126 is a 195 wearing fatigues, but being military, it is still very much its own airplane.

As the Korean War got underway, both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force (USAF), while super busy fighting bad guys in quilted coveralls in the snow, still had other parts of the world to look after. And they were in need of a utility airplane that could operate in a lot of different environments while carrying a good load at a decent speed. They didn’t have to look far because the Cessna 195 Businessliner had all the attributes they were looking for.

Read the article from the August 2018 issue of Flight Journal, click here.

The readily identifiable Air Rescue markings are intended to make the airplane highly visible in any environment.

by Budd Davisson | Photos courtesy of Experimental Aircraft Association

Updated: September 11, 2019 — 8:51 AM
