Flight Journal Bookshelf 900x250
Readyroom Login

Lost your password?

Which three famous Pilots would you invite to a Bar?

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News
5 Comments
Which three famous Pilots would you invite to a Bar?

Here’s something fun. We all have our favorite pilots, whether a modern day pilot, a WW I or WW II ace, A Mustang driver from MiG alley during the Korean War, or a Wild Weasel from Vietnam, these are the guys that got the job done. Tell us who you’d like to invite to a bar, have a drink with and spend some time with. Here are our three favorites. Tell us about your 3 favorite Pilots in the Comments section.

aces, astronauts, aviation history, Bell X1, famous pilots, reno racing, space shuttle, Thunderbolt, X-1

Captain Chuck Yeager with the X-1 supersonic research aircraft in 1947, shortly after breaking the sound barrier. (US Air Force).

aces, astronauts, aviation history, Bell X1, famous pilots, reno racing, space shuttle, Thunderbolt, X-1

Gabby

Francis “Gabby” Gabreski. the top American and USAAF ace over Europe during WW2 (28 confirmed air and 3 on the ground), and a jet fighter ace (6.5 MiG 15s) with the US Air Force flying F-86 Sabre Jets during  the Korean War.

aces, astronauts, aviation history, Bell X1, famous pilots, reno racing, space shuttle, Thunderbolt, X-1

Robert “Hoot” Gibson in the cockpit of an F-18 Hornet

Robert “Hoot” Gibson. Reno racer, test pilot, retired NASA astronaut and Space Shuttle Pilot and all around nice guy–with an RC model airplane background.

 

Flight Journal Bookshelf 600x120
Flight Journal Back issue 600 x 120



5 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Mel W Lofquist

    My 3:
    1. Wiley Post
    2. Douglas Bader
    3. Joe Foss

    Reply
  2. Dennis Romano

    My three are: Bob Hoover, Neil Armstrong and Greg Boyington.

    Reply
  3. Greg

    Olds, Foss, and Yeager

    Reply
  4. John Fisher

    Mr Robert A. Hoover in whatever the hell he wants to bring. Sean D. Tucker in his Orocal (spelling). AND, General James H. Doolittle again,in whatever he wishes to fly. Honorable mention: Gabby Gabreski, Robert S. Johnson, Hal Krier, Art School, John Glenn, and Matt and Bobby Younkin.

    Reply
  5. Charles Studholme

    I would be honored to lift a glass with any of your three picks, and with a hundred other great pilots, but these three immediately came to mind:
    Scott Crossfield
    Bob Hoover
    John Glenn

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media © 2019
WordPress Image Lightbox Plugin