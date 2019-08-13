Which three famous Pilots would you invite to a Bar?

Here’s something fun. We all have our favorite pilots, whether a modern day pilot, a WW I or WW II ace, A Mustang driver from MiG alley during the Korean War, or a Wild Weasel from Vietnam, these are the guys that got the job done. Tell us who you’d like to invite to a bar, have a drink with and spend some time with. Here are our three favorites. Tell us about your 3 favorite Pilots in the Comments section.
Francis “Gabby” Gabreski. the top American and USAAF ace over Europe during WW2 (28 confirmed air and 3 on the ground), and a jet fighter ace (6.5 MiG 15s) with the US Air Force flying F-86 Sabre Jets during the Korean War.
Robert “Hoot” Gibson. Reno racer, test pilot, retired NASA astronaut and Space Shuttle Pilot and all around nice guy–with an RC model airplane background.
My 3:
1. Wiley Post
2. Douglas Bader
3. Joe Foss
My three are: Bob Hoover, Neil Armstrong and Greg Boyington.
Olds, Foss, and Yeager
Mr Robert A. Hoover in whatever the hell he wants to bring. Sean D. Tucker in his Orocal (spelling). AND, General James H. Doolittle again,in whatever he wishes to fly. Honorable mention: Gabby Gabreski, Robert S. Johnson, Hal Krier, Art School, John Glenn, and Matt and Bobby Younkin.
I would be honored to lift a glass with any of your three picks, and with a hundred other great pilots, but these three immediately came to mind:
Scott Crossfield
Bob Hoover
John Glenn