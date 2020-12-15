The Grumman Skyrocket

Intended for use on carriers, the Grumman XF5F-1 Skyrocket had folding wings and was intended to have an airspeed of over 300mph. It used two Pratt & Whitney Wright R-1820 engines, and first flew on April 1, 1940. Although it had good flight characteristics and a maximum speed of 383mph at 20,000 feet, it had engine oil cooling issues, excessive drag, and trouble with its landing gear doors. After testing, the Navy instead chose to order production of another prototype aircraft with folding wings: the Vought XF4U-1, the iconic Corsair.