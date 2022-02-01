The annual SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo is one of the largest fly-ins, expos, and airshows in the country. It includes five days of amazing airshows, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds on April 8-10, along with dozens of other military and civilian acts. Some 500 exhibitors will be showcasing their wares during the show, and there will be dozens of static displayed aircraft, warbirds, military statics, and more. There will even be workshops and forums for pilots and mechanics. Don’t miss the biggest show in the south on April 5-10 at Lakeland Linder International Airport!

The Expo is our biggest fundraiser of the year for the aerospace education programs of the Aerospace Center for Excellence