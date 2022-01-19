You don’t need to speak Italian to enjoy this unique bit of aviation history Check out this Stipa-Caproni “Flying Barrel” takeoff footage from 1932.This Italian experimental aircraft, while not the sleekest design, incorporated a ducted fan, which was way ahead of its time!
Stipa-Caproni Flight Video
