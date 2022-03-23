Stallion 51 Celebrates 35 Years!

Stallion 51 has been making Mustang memories for 35 years. Where did the time go? Three and a half decades flew by, literally. Tens of thousands of hours flying aviation enthusiasts, sharing the cockpit of Stallion’s dual cockpit/dual control Mustangs so everyday people can experience the extraordinary history and power of the Mustang for themselves flew by as fast as a “low approach.” People from all walks of life, from all over the world, coming to Stallion 51 in Kissimmee, Florida to experience what they read about, made models of in their youth, heard their parents or grandparents talk about, come to be part of history first hand at the controls of the iconic WW II fighter, the P-51 Mustang.

Stallion 51 has also checked-out almost 250 pilots in the Mustang, enabling them to safely fly their own Mustang, keeping the history alive and accessible for all to see and hear. It has been an eventful three and half decades. Many airshows and flyovers, as well as two Gatherings of Mustangs and Legends in 1999 and 2007 that brought together 150 Mustangs between the two events and the WW II veterans who flew them to share their sites, sounds and history with an adoring crowd of hundreds of thousands of aviation enthusiasts. So many events, memories, hours in the cockpit, hours sharing the cockpit; its true, time does fly when you are having fun!