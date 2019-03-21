Splash One Dreamboat

In a bizarre sequence of events, under orders, a P-61 Black Widow shoots down a B-29 Super Fort off of Iwo Jima. Arvid Shulenberger was at the controls of the night fighter turned Fort destroyer and in the October 2001 issue of Flight Journal, he tells, in his own words, how he came to shepherd the wounded B-29 to safety and then shoot it down after the crew bailed out. A fascinating tale!

