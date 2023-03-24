Reno Air Races to End

After 60 years of thrilling pylon racing, the Reno Air Racing Association has announced that 2023 will be the final year they will host the iconic National Championship Air Races. Scheduled this year from September 13-17, the races have wowed crowds and introduced racing icons like the P-51s “Voodoo” and “Strega” and F8F “Rare Bear” to a global audience. The decision not to renew the event contract was based on concerns including rapid area development, public safety and the impact on the airport and its surrounding areas. There is an initiative underway to find a new location, so stay tuned for more information. (Photo by Jan Tegler)