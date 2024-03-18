The Red Gremlin – Limited Edition, Hand-Painted B-17 Nose Art

Warbird Aviation Art is proud to offer this most unique limited edition of just 25 pieces of aircraft aluminum each signed by retired Air Force Brigadier General Paul Tibbets and featuring ‘the RED GREMLIN’ nose-art of his B-17E hand-painted by artist Ron Kaplan. Gen. Tibbets’ personally approved the accuracy of Kaplan’s replication. Each piece arrives individually numbered and ready-to-hang in a 16 x 15-inch Peruvian Walnut shadow box, and comes with a reprint of photos taken at the 1997 signing by Gen. Tibbets. #3 of 25 from this edition is available for immediate shipment, and commissions are accepted.

When people think of Paul Tibbets, it’s typically in the context of his leading the B-29 “ENOLA GAY” on its historic mission to drop the first of two atomic bombs that ended WWII. Most, however, may not realize Tibbets’ historic early WW II role in the birth of 8th Air Force operations out of England, when he led the first mass daylight heavy bombing raid over occupied Europe by the U.S. On August 17, 1942, then Major Tibbets of the 340th Bomb Squadron, 92nd Bomb Group (Heavy), flew lead as a formation of twelve B-17Es left Polebrook, England to attack railroad marshalling yards at Rouen-Sotteville, France. Though not piloting ‘the RED GREMLIN’ with his crew on that mission, the first raid of more than 100 American bombers (on targets in Lille, France) was led by “The RED GREMLIN” on October 9, 1942.

“The RED GREMLIN,” Tibbets, and his crew were later hand-picked for several uniquely dangerous and sometimes secret missions, such as flying General Dwight D. Eisenhower to Gibraltar to direct the Allied invasion of North Africa, and then leading the initial bombing raids by B-17’s there. Serving with him on ‘the RED GREMLIN’ were navigator Theodore “Dutch” Van Kirk and bombardier Thomas Ferebee, both of whom would later play key roles on the crew of the ‘ENOLA GAY.’

'The RED GREMLIN,' arguably one of the most significant B-17 bombers of the Mighty 8th Air Force and the air war in Europe, always held a warm place in Gen. Tibbets' heart.