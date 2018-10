Here’s something you don’t see every day. I taste of the WW II front lines from the Luftwaffe’s point of view. This rare WW II German film (with audio), showis Luftwaffe Stukas, Ju 88 s, Bf 109 s, Bf 110 s in aerial action. Also included German ground crew fueling Stuka dive bombers, as well as other Luftwaffe fighters in flight.

Footage listed at the National Archives as “”Actual Battle Scenes” ARC Identifier 64831.

Courtesy of WWIIPublicDomain.com