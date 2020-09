On January 10, 1945, a P-61 Black Widow night fighter crashed into the slopes of Mount Cyclops on the island of New Guinea. Forty years later, a team from the Mid Atlantic Air Museum set out to recover the wreckage and restore the rare aircraft to its original flying condition.

Here, The Mid Atlantic Air Museum’s own Russ Strine shows talks about their decades old Northrop P-61B Black Widow restoration. It truly is an amazing labor of love.

Video courtest of Matt Jolley www.warbirdradio.com