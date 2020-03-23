P-51 Mustang Now on Oahu

The P-51 Mustang slated to fly guests over Pearl Harbor and Oahu WW II battle sites is now in Honolulu, having arrived in a Matson container March 7th. The aircraft is now airworthy, prepared for its modern-day mission and is expected to take its first guests on flights over Oahu this week.

Jim Martinelli, manager of the Mustang project, says there has been a great deal of interest expressed in the aircraft’s presence in Hawaii, “We’ve gotten calls and emails from all over asking about the P-51 rides. There’s something about this aircraft that strikes a chord in the hearts of aviation fans worldwide.”

To celebrate the new venture, Martinelli announced today special limited time introductory rates for the adventure rides. The shorter of the two flights encompasses Pearl Harbor, Wheeler Army Airfield and the location of the former Haleiwa Fighter Strip. The longer flight flies over Bellows, Kaneohe Bay, the Opana Radar site at Turtle Bay, Haleiwa, Wheeler and Pearl Harbor.

Perhaps the best American fighter aircraft of WWII, the Mustang is part of the Erickson Aircraft Collection of Madras, Oregon. The aircraft spent the last several years on the air show circuit, providing rides for people across the country. The P-51 is going to be an exciting addition to the aircraft that usually fly over Oahu, “The V-12 Rolls-Royce Merlin engine has a sound unique in aviation. People will definitely recognize this as something different in the air,” said Martinelli.

For more information about “Wings Over Pearl” please visit https://wingsoverpearl.com or call (808) 469-1937.