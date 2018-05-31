P-51 Mustang Flight Raffle- Drawing June 17th!

Enter for a chance to fulfill your bucket list wish of flying a P-51 Mustang while helping sick children and adults get the medical care they need.

Your raffle ticket enters you to win a flight in Stallion 51’s Mustang “Crazy Horse”! Round trip airfare included, up to $500.00 to Orlando, Florida. Aviation enthusiasts; this not a ride-along but a half day experience including a one-hour hands-on flight that will fulfill your flying fantasy.

This event is sponsored by Mercy Flight™ Southeast, Inc. a non-profit volunteer pilot organization involved in “public benefit flying.” They provide a variety of services to the community, but mostly arrange free air transportation by private aircraft to distant medical facilities when commercial service is not available, impractical or simply not affordable.