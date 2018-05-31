Flight Journal Bookshelf 900x250
Log In

Lost your password?

P-51 Mustang Flight Raffle- Drawing June 17th!

Flight Journal
Featured News
Comments
P-51 Mustang Flight Raffle- Drawing June 17th!

Enter for a chance to fulfill your bucket list wish of flying a P-51 Mustang while helping sick children and adults get the medical care they need.

Your raffle ticket enters you to win a flight in Stallion 51’s Mustang “Crazy Horse”! Round trip airfare included, up to $500.00 to Orlando, Florida. Aviation enthusiasts; this not a ride-along but a half day experience including a one-hour hands-on flight that will fulfill your flying fantasy.

ENTER TO WIN NOW!

This event is sponsored by Mercy Flight™ Southeast, Inc. a non-profit volunteer pilot organization involved in “public benefit flying.” They provide a variety of services to the community, but mostly arrange free air transportation by private aircraft to distant medical facilities when commercial service is not available, impractical or simply not affordable.

Updated: May 31, 2018 — 2:19 PM
Flight Journal Bookshelf 600x120
Flight Journal Veterans Day 600x120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2018
WordPress Image Lightbox Plugin