The P-51 Mustang — Behind the Wings

One of the most iconic warbirds in history, the P-51 Mustang is loved by pilots young and old. Seen at countless airshows across the country, more than 15,000 Mustangs were built and used during WWII and the Korean War. They were flown by the Tuskegee Airmen, set world records and defined American air superiority in World War II.

This impressive video hosted by Matthew Burchette highlights this amazing fighter as he crawls around the youngest surviving D-model P-51 Mustang in the world. Matthew also discusses the amazing innovation surround this powerful bird and gets you ready to soar over Colorado’s eastern plains.

Courtesy of the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum: https://wingsmuseum.org