On this Day in Aviation

December 4, 1952

The Grumman XS2F-1 makes its first flight. The Grumman XS2F-1 flew for the first time 67 years ago today. Three major variants emerged from this aircraft type and were eventually designated as the S-2 Tracker, the E-1 Tracer, and the C-1 Trader. The C-1 Trader was derived from the S-2 Tracker and featured a deeper fuselage for the Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD) role. The C-1 could seat nine passengers or accommodate cargo weighing up to 3,500 pounds. The Trader entered service in 1955 and made the last U.S. Navy carrier landing by a piston-engine aircraft on September 21, 1988.