On This Day in Aviation History

1895 – Birth of Pavel Osipovich Sukhoi, Belarusian Soviet aircraft constructor and designer.

1920 – Donald W. Douglas and Davis R. Davis found the Davis-Douglas Co. in Los Angeles, Calif.; the Cloister (shown) is its only product.

1933 – Wiley Post lands back at New York City’s Floyd Bennett Field in his Lockheed Vega “Winnie Mae,” completing the first round-the-world solo flight after seven days and 19 hours (a total distance of 15,596 miles).

1982 – Death of George Alexander Lingham, Australian World War I flying ace and later director of the Heston Aircraft Co.

1984 – First flight of the PZL M28 Skytruck, a Polish STOL light cargo and passenger plane; it is a license-built version of the Antonov An-28.

2011 – The Space Shuttle Atlantis returns to Earth at the end of STS-135, the final mission of the Space Shuttle Program.