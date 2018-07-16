On This Day in Aviation History

1892 – Birth of Edwin Harris Dunning, a British officer in the Royal Naval Air Service who becomes the first pilot to land an aircraft on a moving ship.

1929 – Delta Air Lines begins commercial aircraft operations as an aerial crop dusting operation called Huff Daland Dusters in Macon, Ga.

1939 – First flight of the Bristol Beaufighter, originally conceived as a heavy fighter variant of the Bristol Beaufort bomber.

1943 – Death of Jean Tulasne, French World War II flying ace, shot down in his Yakovlev Yak-1 M by a Focke-Wulf Fw 190 near Orel in Russia.

1953 – Lt. Guy Pierre Bordelon (shown) scores his fifth aerial victory to become the U.S. Navy’s only ace of the Korean War and the only night fighter ace. All five victories were scored in a Vought F4U-5N Corsair.

2000 – Alliance Air Flight 7412, a Boeing 737-200, crashes into government housing in Patna, India, as it approaches the airport, killing 55 of the 58 aboard and five people on the ground.