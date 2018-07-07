July 7th in Aviation History

1911 – French Lieutenant de Vaisseau Jean Louis Conneau (pseudonym André Beaumont) wins the Circuit of Europe air race in a Blériot XI monoplane.
1921 – First flight of the Fairey Pintail (shown), a British single-engine floatplane fighter.
1960 – Birth of Kevin Anthony Ford, U.S. Air Force pilot and NASA astronaut.
1962 – Alitalia Flight 771, a Douglas DC-8, hits high terrain while descending due to navigation error near Junnar, Maharashtra, India; all 94 die.
1974 – Death of Alexander Yakovlevich Bereznyak, Soviet aircraft and missile designer.
2010 – The Boeing 787 Dreamliner makes its first international appearance at the UK’s Farnborough Airshow.