July 1st in Aviation History

1896 – Birth of George William Gladstone Gauld, Canadian World War I flying ace.

1923 – The first commercial flight is operated by SABENA between Brussels and London.

1962 – The Boeing Vertol 107 II (shown), an American medium-lift, tandem-rotor helicopter, enters scheduled service with New York Airways.

1968 – Death of Willi Gabriel, German World War I flying ace and a stunt movie pilot who also served in World War II.

2002 – Bashkirian Airlines Flight 2937, a Tupolev TU-154, and DHL Flight 611, a Boeing 757, collide in mid-air over Ueberlingen in southern Germany, killing 71.

2002 – First flight of the Pilatus PC-21, a Swiss single-turboprop advanced trainer with a stepped tandem cockpit.