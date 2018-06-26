June 26th in Aviation History

1893 – Birth of Cosimo Rizzotto, Italian World War I flying ace.

1918 – Death of Edward Carter Eaton, Canadian World War I flying ace, killed in action in his Sopwith Camel.

1946 – The U.S. Army Air Force and the U.S. Navy adopt the “knot” and “nautical mile” as standard aeronautical units for speed and distance. A nautical mile is about six feet and the knot equals one nautical mile per hour.

1954 – First flight of the BAC Jet Provost (originally built by Hunting Percival), a British jet-powered trainer.

1994 – An Air Ivoire Fokker F-27 Friendship 400M crashes short of Abidjan-Felix Houphouet Boigny Airport, Ivory Coast, with flaps and undercarriage still retracted; all 17 aboard perish.

2003 – The NASA Helios prototype (shown) breaks up and falls into the Pacific Ocean about ten miles west of the Kauai, Hawaii, during a remotely piloted systems checkout flight in preparation for an endurance test scheduled for the following month.