June 23rd in Aviation History

1904 – Birth of Alberto Ferrario, Italian aviator.

1924 – U. S. Army Lt. Russell Maughan makes the first one-day crossing of the U.S., completing the flight from Long Island to San Francisco in a Curtiss PW-8 (XPW-8B prototype shown) in 21 hours, 48 min.

1942 – First flight of the Martin JRM Mars, a large, four-engined cargo seaplane originally designed and built in limited numbers for the U.S. Navy during the World War II.

1950 – Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 2501, a Douglas DC-4, disappears from radar after requesting a descent to 2,500 feet 18 miles from Benton Harbor, Mich.; the wreckage has never been found.

1967 – Death of Ronald Graham, Scottish World War I flying ace and high-ranking Royal Air Force officer in World War II.

2012 – A Colombian Army Cessna 208B Caravan crashes near Tocaima; all four on board killed.