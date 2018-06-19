June 19th in Aviation History

1892 – Birth of Sidney Joseph “Jack” Cottle, British World War I fighter ace who served with the Royal Air Force through 1944.

1912 – The RFC’s Central Flying School opens at Upavon, Wiltshire, in South West England.

1942 – First flight of the SAAB 18 (shown), Swedish twin-engine bomber and reconnaissance aircraft.

1945 – More than 480 Boeing B-29 Superfortresses drop 3,335 tons of bombs on Toyohashi and other cities in Japan.

1947 – Death of Jacques Toussaint François Ortoli, French World War I flying ace who also served in World War II.

2010 – An Aero Service CASA C-212 Aviocar crashes in the Republic of the Congo killing all 11 people aboard, including Australian mining magnate Ken Talbot.