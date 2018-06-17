Flight Journal Bookshelf 900x250
Log In

Lost your password?

June 17th in Aviation History

Flight Journal
Civilian, Featured News, Military
Comments
June 17th in Aviation History

1896 – Birth of Cedric Ernest “Spike” Howell, Australian World War I fighter ace.

1917 – In daylight, 21 Gotha bombers make Germany‘s second heavier-than-air bombing attack on England. Seven bombers attack small towns in Kent and Essex while 14 attack London. The attacks kill 162 people and injure 432.

1929 – Imperial Airways Handley Page W.10, the “City of Ottawa,” suffers an engine failure and subsequently ditches in the English Channel off Dungeness; seven of 13 aboard perish.

1961 – First flight of the Hindustan Aeronautics HF-24 Marut, Indian fighter-bomber and India’s first jet aircraft.

1991 – Alaska Airlines commences services to the Soviet Union.

2007 – Death of Edward Hamilton “Easy Ed” Taylor, American World War II and Korean War fighter pilot.

 

 

Updated: May 17, 2018 — 5:33 PM
Flight Journal Bookshelf 600x120
Flight Journal 20-20 600x120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2018
WordPress Image Lightbox Plugin