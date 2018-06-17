June 17th in Aviation History

1896 – Birth of Cedric Ernest “Spike” Howell, Australian World War I fighter ace.

1917 – In daylight, 21 Gotha bombers make Germany‘s second heavier-than-air bombing attack on England. Seven bombers attack small towns in Kent and Essex while 14 attack London. The attacks kill 162 people and injure 432.

1929 – Imperial Airways Handley Page W.10, the “City of Ottawa,” suffers an engine failure and subsequently ditches in the English Channel off Dungeness; seven of 13 aboard perish.

1961 – First flight of the Hindustan Aeronautics HF-24 Marut, Indian fighter-bomber and India’s first jet aircraft.

1991 – Alaska Airlines commences services to the Soviet Union.

2007 – Death of Edward Hamilton “Easy Ed” Taylor, American World War II and Korean War fighter pilot.