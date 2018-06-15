June 15th in Aviation History

1910 – The world’s youngest flyer, 15-year-old Frenchman Marcel Hanriot, gets his pilot’s brevet, no. 15.

1945 – First flight of the North American F-82 Twin Mustang (prototype shown), the last American piston-engine fighter; it is based on the P-51 Mustang.

1946 – The U.S. Navy’s new Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, gives its first public performance at Craig Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

1972 – A carry-on suitcase bomb explodes on Cathay Pacific Flight 700Z, a Convair 880, at 29,000 feet over Vietnam; all 81 on board perish.

1986 – Death of Werner Streib, German World War II night fighter ace and postwar high-ranking officer.

2013 – Escorted by Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighters, Egyptair Flight 985, a Boeing 777 with 326 people aboard from Cairo, Egypt, to New York City, makes an emergency landing in Prestwick, Scotland, after a passenger finds a note in one of its lavatories making a threat to set the aircraft on fire.