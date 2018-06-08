June 8th in Aviation History

1920 – Birth of Ivan Mykytovych Kozhedub (shown), Ukrainian World War II fighter ace who also served during Korean War.

1934 – First flight of the Ryan ST, an American two-seat, low-wing monoplane.

1944 – Off Normandy, a German Heinkel He 177 badly damages the USS Meredith, a U. S. Navy destroyer; it breaks in half and sinks the next day.

1960 – During a ground test run at Edwards AFB in California, the XLR-99 rocket engine of North American X-15-3, 56-6672, explodes. The accident destroys the aircraft aft of the wing and throws the forward fuselage with pilot Albert Scott Crossfield in it 30 feet forward. Fortunately, Crossfield is not injured.

1971 – Death of Leslie Norman “Holly” Hollinghurst, British World War I flying ace and World War II high-ranking Royal Air Force officer.

1978 – Wardair becomes the first operator of the de Havilland Dash 7; aircraft C-GXVF is named “Don Braun” after a famous Canadian bush pilot.