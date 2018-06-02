June 2nd in Aviation History

1891 – Birth of René Paul Louis Dousinelle, French World War I flying ace.

1933 – Frank Hawks flies his Northrop Gamma 2A “Sky Chief” from Los Angeles to New York in a record 13 hours, 26 minutes, and 15 seconds.

1950 – Death of Didier Masson, pioneering French aviator, barnstormer, second flier in history to bomb a surface warship, World War I fighter pilot and early manager of Pan American World Airways.

1958 – First flight of the Vought XF8U-3 Crusader III (shown), a successor to Vought’s successful F-8 Crusader and a competitor to the McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II.

1986 – Randy Haney sets the record for hang-glide distance by traveling 199.75 miles in his unpowered glider in British Columbia.

1994 – A Boeing CH-47 Chinook of the Royal Air Force crashes in dense fog on the Mull of Kintyre, Scotland, killing all 25 passengers and four crew on board.