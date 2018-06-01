Flight Journal Bookshelf 900x250
June 1st in Aviation History

1912 – Henry Harley “Hap” Arnold sets an altiture record of 6,540 feet.

1914 – Birth of Herbert Ihlefeld, German fighter ace of Spanish War and World War II.

1948 – First flight of the Cessna 170 (shown), an American light single-engine aircraft.

1960 – Trans-Canada Air Lines begins transatlantic service with flights between Montreal and London.

1989 – Death of Robert Leslie Chidlaw-Roberts, British World War I flying ace.

1999 – American Airlines Flight 1420, a McDonnell Douglas MD-82, slides and crashes while landing at Little Rock National Airport, killing 11 people on a flight from Dallas, Texas.

