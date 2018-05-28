Flight Journal Veterans day 900x250
May 28th in Aviation History

1895 – Birth of Edwin Tufnell Hayne, South African World War I fighter ace.

1916 – First flight of the Sopwith Triplane (shown), British single-seat fighter.

1931 – A Bellanca CH-300, fitted with a Packard DR-980 (American nine-cylinder air-cooled engine) and piloted by Walter Edwin Lees and Frederick Brossy, sets a record for staying aloft for 84 hours and 32 minutes without being refueled.

1959 – Twenty-five ex-Royal Canadian Air Force Beech Expeditors fly across the Atlantic Ocean, under the Military Assistance Program, to new homes in Portugal and France.

1974 – Death of Matthew Brown “Bunty” Frew, Scottish World War I flying ace.

1999 –  Caroline Aigle becomes the first woman fighter pilot in the French Air Force.

