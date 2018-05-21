May 21st in Aviation History

1893 – Birth of Paul Strähle, German World War I fighter ace who ran Luftverkehr Strähle,a pioneering air mail service, and later served during World War II.

1917 – A Royal Naval Air Service Curtiss H-12 Large America flying boat bombs and sinks the German submarine U-36 in the North Sea; U-36 becomes the only German submarine sunk by an aircraft during World War I.

1932 – Amelia Earhart, flying a Lockheed Vega, becomes the first woman to make a solo flight across the North Atlantic, flying from Harbour Grace in Newfoundland to Derry in Northern Ireland in less than 15 hours.

1937 – First flight of the de Havilland Albatross (shown), a four-engine British transport.

1959 – A U.S. Air Force Lockheed C-130A Hercules overshoots the runway at Ashiya AB, Japan, and crashes into Air Force barracks; nine perish.

1984 – Death of Meredith Thomas, British World War I flying ace and World War II Royal Air Force senior commander.