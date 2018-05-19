Flight Journal Bookshelf 900x250
Log In

Lost your password?

May 19th in Aviation History

Flight Journal
Civilian, Featured News, Military
Comments
May 19th in Aviation History

1908 – The first U.S. military office to pilot a modern aircraft is Thomas Etholen Selfridge; he takes to the air alone in AEA’s newest craft, White Wing, traveling 100 feet on his first attempt and 200 feet on his second.

1918 – Death of Raoul Lufbery, a French-American fighter pilot and flying ace in World War I; he perishes in combat with a German Rumpler reconnaissance aircraft.

1939 – Birth of Francis Richard “Dick” Scobee, American astronaut, who dies while commanding the NASA Space Shuttle Challenger during launch of the STS-51-L mission.

1949 – A Martin JRM Mars sets a  record of 308 for the largest number of people to be carried on a single aircraft.

1956 – First flight of the Aerfer Sagittario 2 (shown), an Italian single-seat lightweight fighter; it is the first Italian aircraft to break the sound barrier in controlled flight.

1993 – SAM Colombia Flight 501, a Boeing 727, crashes into Mount Paramo Frontino, killing all 132 on board.

Updated: May 17, 2018 — 5:31 PM
Create your own user feedback survey
Flight Journal Bookshelf 600x120
Flight Journal 20-20 600x120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2018
WordPress Image Lightbox Plugin