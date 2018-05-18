May 18th in Aviation History

1916 – Kiffin Yates Rockwell is the first American to claim an air victory when he shoots down a German plane over the Alsace battlefield in France.

1934 – The Douglas DC-2, an American 14-seat, twin-engined airliner, enters service with Transcontinental and Western Air.

1940 – First flight of Saab 17 (shown), Swedish bomber-reconnaissance aircraft.

1971 – Birth of Desiree Tyler Horton, American helicopter pilot and television personality; she is one of the few female helicopter pilots and on-camera reporters in Los Angeles, Calif., television history.

1973 – Death of Dieudonné Costes, French record-setting aviator; he was also a fighter ace during World War I.

2006 – The world’s biggest passenger jet, the Airbus A380, lands at London’s Heathrow Airport for the first time, making its UK debut.