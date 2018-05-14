On This Day in Aviation History

1884 – Birth of Claude (Claudius) Honoré Desiré Dornier, German airplane builder and founder of Dornier.

1940 – First flight of the Yermolayev Yer-2, a Soviet long-range medium bomber.

1944 – The German Luftwaffe employs circling torpedoes in a predawn attack on Allied ships at Naples, Italy, but scores no hits.

1972 – Two Bell UH-1 attack helicopters of the U.S. Army, using TOW missiles, blunt a major North Vietnamese attack near Kontum, South Vietnam.

1977 – A Dan-Air Boeing 707 crashes near Lusaka, Zambia, due to structural failure, killing all six on board.

2010 – Death of Stelio Frati, Italian mechanical engineer and prolific airplane designer; he penned the SIAI-Marchetti SF.260 (shown), an Italian light aircraft marketed as an aerobatics and military trainer.