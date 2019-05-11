On This Day in Aviation History

1927 – Charles Lindbergh lands his new Ryan monoplane, the “Spirit of St. Louis,” in St. Louis, Mo., after a record non-stop overnight flight from San Diego, Calif., of 14 hours, 25 min.

1957 – Death of Victor Herbert Strahm, American World War I flying ace, who served in World War II and was chief test pilot for the U.S. Army Air Forces.

1973 – First flight of the Dassault Falcon 30 (shown), French business jet prototype based on the Falcon 20.

2007 – A Republic of China Air Force Northrop F-5 crashes onto a building at an army base in Hukou, Taiwan. The two crew members are killed, as well as two soldiers of the Singapore Army undergoing training at the base. Another nine Singapore Army soldiers are injured, one dies of his injuries 17 days later.

2013 – After an Israeli Air Force Heron-1 unmanned aerial vehicle flying over the Mediterranean Sea malfunctions, the Israeli Army shoots it down to prevent it from crashing in a populated area. The following day Israel grounds its fleet of Heron-1 unmanned aerial vehicles.