On This Day in Aviation History

1887 – Birth of Charles Richard Fairey, English aircraft manufacturer.

1941 – Death of George Putnam Moody, early American air force pioneer; he is killed in the crash of a Beechcraft AT-10 Wichita, an advanced two-engine training aircraft, during testing.

1993 – Jet Airways, India’s second-largest airline, begin operations.

2005 – First flight of the Dassault Falcon 7X (shown), a French large-cabin, long-range business jet; it is the first fully fly-by-wire corporate aircraft.

2007 – Kenya Airways Flight KQ 507, a Boeing 737-800, crashes at Douala International Airport in Cameroon due to excessive bank following take-off.

2013 – Israeli aircraft strike Mount Qassioun, which overlooks Damascus, Syria, targeting surface-to-surface missiles sent from Iran to Hezbollah. The Syrian government claims the strike targeted a scientific research facility.

 

Updated: May 1, 2018 — 2:28 PM
