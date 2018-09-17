Rhinebeck Aerodrome Turns 60!

This past weekend, the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome airfield and museum celebrated its 60th anniversary with the added bonus of the WW1 RC Jamboree host by the Mid-Hudson RC Society club enjoying its 52nd annual Radio Control event.

With so much going on this past weekend (Sept. 7 – 9) everyone from full-size pilot to RC spotter and competitor alike enjoyed the festivities in grand style. Most if not all of the airworthy full-size aircraft in the Aerodrome’s collection were on display and were put into the air for amazing flight demonstrations. If you have never been to this treasure of aviation history, then be sure to put it on your bucket list.

There really is something for everyone.From a fully appointed museum and gift shop to many vintage aeroplanes both in flying condition and as ongoing restoration projects. If you want a bird’s eye view, you can even get a ride in an New Standard converted mail plane and see the sights around the aerodrome and along the Hudson River.

From the oldest flying aeroplane in the country to a full fledged airshow complete with dogfighting WW1 replicas, the Aerodrome in Rhinebeck New York has it all. There’s even a replica of the Spirit of St. Louis flown by Charles Lindberg.

Airshows are flown every weekend from June to October, weather permitting. For more information, CLICK HERE!

Photos by Tim Haggerty and Gerry Yarrish