WWII Air Museum Reenactment

For the second year, the Yorkshire Air Museum let visitors experience what life was like at an RAF air base in 1944. After you read what they had to say about the event you (like me!) may be tempted to plan a vacation to the UK next May!

From the Yorkshire Air Museum: 2018 Against The Odds weekend was blessed with some lovely early summer weather this past weekend. Now on it’s second year, Against The Odds is rapidly becoming a firm favourite with both visitors and skilled re-enactors alike. Learning from last year’s inaugural event, the Museum’s management team and army of volunteers worked to develop the Elvington at War theme further with new enhancements.

The core ethos remains that of the weekend being a chance for our visitors to experience a flavour of what life was like at an air base such as RAF Elvington in 1944. More than 110 re-enactors joined us for the weekend, ranging from the RAF aircrew specialists to the Arnhem Society and even a skilled re-creation of wartime bomb disposal.

Without exception, the core of the re-enactors who joined us have a passionate desire to educate visitors on the particular areas of expertise they have. From an amazing presentation on the unique and dark art of wartime bomb disposal and mine clearance to authentic mission briefings dedicated to recreating specific wartime missions, the Museum’s visitors were able to enjoy a great day out in the sunshine and learn more about the sacrifice made by so many people in World War Two that created the peace we are lucky to still enjoy in Europe today.

Handley Page Halifax Friday the 13th was carefully positioned outside for a rare photo opportunity and everyone enjoyed the chance to see this rare aircraft in the sunshine.