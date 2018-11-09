On this Day in Aviation History: November 9

November 9

1949 (USA) — President certifies the $10.5-million USAF funds for five projects, the major one being over $7.5-million for modifications of 700 North American T-6 trainers.

1932 (Germany) — Wolfgang von Gronau and crew in a Dornier Wal complete the first flight around the world by a seaplane. Their flight takes 111 days.

1918 (France) — The last American air unit is assigned to the Army before the close of World War I hostilities.

1904 (USA) — Wilbur Wright flies for five minutes, four seconds over Huffman Prairie, Ohio, covering 2¾ miles.