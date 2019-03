The Mustang soldiered on longer than any other WWII fighter and we tend to forget its valuable role in Korea. There, most of the airplanes and their pilots were replaying roles they had executed so well only five years earlier in various parts of the globe. In Korea they were very much showing the patina a warrior develops over time. Here we see one loaded for bear and ready to go to work. Enjoy! Photo via Warren Thompson.

