The Messerschmitt Bf 109 was the point of the spear for the German fighter force in World War II. It was mostly unchallenged until it faced the Supermarine Spitfire. With an excellent kill ratio, it was difficult to fly, though, and nearly one-third were lost in accidents. Shown here is the Bf 109G (“Gustav”) version often flown by the world’s leading fighter pilot, Erich Alfred “Bubi” Hartmann during World War II. During his career he scored 352 victories, a feat that has never been matched.